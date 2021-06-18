Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Moves -3.30% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 17, 2021, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $18.15. During the day, the stock rose to $18.89 and sunk to $17.77 before settling in for the price of $18.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKT posted a 52-week range of $5.46-$22.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 262 workers. It has generated 765,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,152. The stock had 12.26 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.40, operating margin was +24.57 and Pretax Margin of -9.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s SVP, CAO sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 17.66, making the entire transaction reach 17,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,920. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 4,087 for 17.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,789. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,541 in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -9.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.75.

In the same vein, SKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., SKT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was lower the volume of 3.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.24% that was higher than 54.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.