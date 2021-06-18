The key reasons why Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) is -24.41% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 17, 2021, Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.20% to $9.97. During the day, the stock rose to $9.99 and sunk to $9.88 before settling in for the price of $9.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TBA posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$13.19.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.23.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Thoma Bravo Advantage’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Thoma Bravo Advantage, TBA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.16% that was lower than 24.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.