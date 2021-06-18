The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PE Ratio stood at $11.05: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 17, 2021, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.03% to $70.92. During the day, the stock rose to $72.00 and sunk to $70.46 before settling in for the price of $71.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TD posted a 52-week range of $42.90-$73.85.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.82 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.82 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 89598 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +22.16 and Pretax Margin of +22.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +22.16 while generating a return on equity of 12.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.05, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.52.

In the same vein, TD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.02 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.00% that was lower than 14.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.