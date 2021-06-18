Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) average volume reaches $942.58K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?
As on June 17, 2021, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) started slowly as it slid -5.48% to $2.07. During the day, the stock rose to $2.17 and sunk to $2.03 before settling in for the price of $2.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.83.
This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.42.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures
Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 14.39% institutional ownership.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a return on equity of -3.07.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.
In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.
Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)
Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.
Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.17% that was lower than 90.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.