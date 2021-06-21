9F Inc. (JFU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.16M

As on June 18, 2021, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) started slowly as it slid -6.69% to $2.65. During the day, the stock rose to $2.98 and sunk to $2.5622 before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$9.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $577.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1091 workers. It has generated 180,394 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -299,973. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.21, operating margin was -86.85 and Pretax Margin of -124.52.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.29 while generating a return on equity of -42.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [9F Inc., JFU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.16 million was better the volume of 3.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.67% that was lower than 145.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.