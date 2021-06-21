Apple Inc. (AAPL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.20

As on June 18, 2021, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) started slowly as it slid -1.01% to $130.46. During the day, the stock rose to $131.51 and sunk to $130.24 before settling in for the price of $131.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAPL posted a 52-week range of $86.29-$145.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $16.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2199.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 147000 employees. It has generated 1,864,966 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 390,551. The stock had 6.59 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.94, operating margin was +23.83 and Pretax Margin of +24.47.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Apple Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 17,000 shares at the rate of 132.80, making the entire transaction reach 2,257,631 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 328,174. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 121,072 for 132.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,079,338. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,501 in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +20.94 while generating a return on equity of 73.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Inc. (AAPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.28, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.84.

In the same vein, AAPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apple Inc., AAPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 91.43 million was lower the volume of 98.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.67% While, its Average True Range was 2.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.42% that was lower than 26.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.