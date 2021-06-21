Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) recent quarterly performance of -41.84% is not showing the real picture

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) open the trading on June 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -38.87% to $11.15. During the day, the stock rose to $11.74 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $18.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHA posted a 52-week range of $15.79-$34.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -915.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $678.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.43.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Athira Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s Director bought 311,111 shares at the rate of 22.50, making the entire transaction reach 6,999,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,425,916.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.3) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -915.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in the upcoming year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 69.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

[Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.32% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.08% that was higher than 101.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.