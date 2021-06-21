Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is 9.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 18, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.61% to $2.51. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8199 and sunk to $2.42 before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$7.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. It has generated 291,703 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5.62 and Pretax Margin of -5.62.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director bought 521 shares at the rate of 1.78, making the entire transaction reach 927 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director bought 1,979 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,979 in total.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.44 while generating a return on equity of -1.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.70%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.33.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.50% that was higher than 89.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.