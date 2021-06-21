Citigroup Inc. (C) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.92

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) open the trading on June 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.82% to $67.61. During the day, the stock rose to $68.75 and sunk to $67.13 before settling in for the price of $68.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $40.49-$80.29.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -0.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 211000 workers. It has generated 423,538 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.52 and Pretax Margin of +15.33.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s Head of Enterprise O&T sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 74.47, making the entire transaction reach 521,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 07, Company’s Head of Enterprise O&T sold 13,313 for 74.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 122,235 in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.6) by $1.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 5.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.27, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.10.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

[Citigroup Inc., C] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.49% that was lower than 25.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.