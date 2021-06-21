Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) started the day on June 18, 2021, with a price increase of 7.96% at $2.44. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.21 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTEK posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$7.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -21.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.78.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. It has generated 308,904 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -58,603. The stock had 3.31 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.18, operating margin was -18.35 and Pretax Margin of -18.72.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. Fuel Tech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.40%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 42,711 shares at the rate of 4.01, making the entire transaction reach 171,288 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,244,234. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Acting PFO and Treasurer sold 41,900 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 209,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,805 in total.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -18.97 while generating a return on equity of -17.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, FTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 157.62% that was higher than 96.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.