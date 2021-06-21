New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) return on Assets touches -1.00: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 18, 2021, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) set off with pace as it heaved 6.27% to $5.42. During the day, the stock rose to $5.98 and sunk to $4.88 before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$30.99.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -34.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -186.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 50,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,000. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.71, operating margin was -363.37 and Pretax Margin of -51.49.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.20%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 34,066 shares at the rate of 4.98, making the entire transaction reach 169,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,446,254. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,295 for 5.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 257,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,480,320 in total.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -51.49 while generating a return on equity of -1.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -186.70%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $451.67, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 261.79.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [New Concept Energy Inc., GBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.84 million was inferior to the volume of 2.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.95% that was lower than 129.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.