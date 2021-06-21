PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) surge 13.99% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) started the day on June 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.04% at $22.40. During the day, the stock rose to $22.80 and sunk to $21.51 before settling in for the price of $22.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$35.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.51.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.70%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,635 shares at the rate of 17.27, making the entire transaction reach 80,046 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,571. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,936 for 17.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,936 in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.00.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.66% that was lower than 136.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.