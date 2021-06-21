The9 Limited (NCTY) average volume reaches $2.83M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) open the trading on June 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.00% to $16.50. During the day, the stock rose to $18.71 and sunk to $16.50 before settling in for the price of $18.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$89.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 47 workers. It has generated 1,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,222,833. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.16, operating margin was -17909.40 and Pretax Margin of +64392.09.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +63421.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.40%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.98, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 353.75.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.89.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

[The9 Limited, NCTY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.37% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.76% that was lower than 205.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.