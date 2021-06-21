Uxin Limited (UXIN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.61: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 18, 2021, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.49% to $3.83. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.76 before settling in for the price of $4.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$5.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6455 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -70.66 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.12%, in contrast to 30.60% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -284.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.42.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.82% that was lower than 166.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.