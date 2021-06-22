Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.64

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) open the trading on June 21, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.76% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.08 and sunk to $1.9221 before settling in for the price of $2.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CATB posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$8.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $162.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 60.10% institutional ownership.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$7.6 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by -$7.45. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 33.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, CATB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

[Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CATB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.90% that was lower than 73.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.