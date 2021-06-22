Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) 14-day ATR is 0.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on June 21, 2021, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) started slowly as it slid -2.26% to $7.79. During the day, the stock rose to $8.00 and sunk to $7.47 before settling in for the price of $7.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $7.95-$59.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.84.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was lower the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.