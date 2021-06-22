No matter how cynical the overall market is Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) performance over the last week is recorded 6.34%

As on June 21, 2021, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.73% to $14.75. During the day, the stock rose to $15.65 and sunk to $13.8601 before settling in for the price of $13.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$29.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.81.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 40.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 151,417 shares at the rate of 14.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,119,838 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 39,905 for 11.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 442,798. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,964,751 in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 227.05.

In the same vein, BFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.64.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.57 million was better the volume of 3.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.05% that was lower than 81.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.