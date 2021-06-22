Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) last week performance was -10.32%

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) started the day on June 21, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.88% at $3.04. During the day, the stock rose to $3.16 and sunk to $2.86 before settling in for the price of $3.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$8.06.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $212.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 5,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,226,762. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4970.37, operating margin was -14252.78 and Pretax Margin of -23851.85.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 24.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,393 shares at the rate of 3.88, making the entire transaction reach 67,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 405,115. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 87,660 for 3.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 340,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,215,213 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -23853.70 while generating a return on equity of -63.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2357.01.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.81% that was lower than 112.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.