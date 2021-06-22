PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) started the day on June 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.31% at $6.33. During the day, the stock rose to $6.57 and sunk to $6.22 before settling in for the price of $6.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYR posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$12.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.49.

It has generated 250,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 588,287. The stock had 5.30 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.04, operating margin was -15.27 and Pretax Margin of +234.38.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.25%, in contrast to 0.47% institutional ownership.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +234.98 while generating a return on equity of 156.61.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.65.

Technical Analysis of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.72% that was lower than 104.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.