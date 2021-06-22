Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.50

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 21, 2021, Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) set off with pace as it heaved 49.27% to $57.65. During the day, the stock rose to $57.91 and sunk to $57.57 before settling in for the price of $38.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAVN posted a 52-week range of $19.84-$47.43.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.71.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1290 employees. It has generated 270,046 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,633. The stock had 6.11 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.69, operating margin was +5.52 and Pretax Margin of +5.50.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Raven Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director bought 4,368 shares at the rate of 25.18, making the entire transaction reach 109,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,151. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 20.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.42 while generating a return on equity of 5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.53, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 158.50.

In the same vein, RAVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raven Industries Inc., RAVN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.60% While, its Average True Range was 3.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.30% that was higher than 84.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.