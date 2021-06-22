RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) plunge -9.85% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started the day on June 21, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.34% at $8.51. During the day, the stock rose to $8.97 and sunk to $8.29 before settling in for the price of $8.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -365.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.53 billion, simultaneously with a float of $947.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 725 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 763,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,599. The stock had 53.60 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -365.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.46.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.69% that was lower than 148.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.