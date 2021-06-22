The key reasons why Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) is -83.03% away from 52-week high?

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) started the day on June 21, 2021, with a price increase of 6.55% at $1.79. During the day, the stock rose to $1.82 and sunk to $1.68 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSS posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.55.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.2608.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 93 employees. It has generated 187,215 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,355. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.41, operating margin was -61.73 and Pretax Margin of +7.54.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Document Security Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.16%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Director bought 555,000 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 943,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,947,012. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,699,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,392,012 in total.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +20.49 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.85, and its Beta score is 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.00.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, DSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 26.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.2082.

Raw Stochastic average of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.94% that was higher than 96.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.