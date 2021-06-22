The key reasons why Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is -79.87% away from 52-week high?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) open the trading on June 21, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.05% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $502.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5641, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6886.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.40%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -39.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

[Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0220.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.15% that was lower than 74.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.