ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.06: Right on the Precipice

As on June 21, 2021, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) started slowly as it slid -8.30% to $4.31. During the day, the stock rose to $4.926 and sunk to $4.25 before settling in for the price of $4.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZKIN posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$14.60.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 308 employees. It has generated 281,970 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,681. The stock had 2.78 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.54, operating margin was -2.16 and Pretax Margin of -2.61.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.43%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.95 while generating a return on equity of -1.87.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.20%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24.

In the same vein, ZKIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 2.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.34% that was lower than 159.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.