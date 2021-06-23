AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) went down -1.89% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.89% to $18.71. During the day, the stock rose to $18.795 and sunk to $18.34 before settling in for the price of $19.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $18.85-$38.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 97.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 159.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 36952 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.14, operating margin was +33.25 and Pretax Margin of +29.61.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.94) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +21.37 while generating a return on equity of 34.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 159.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 97.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.74, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.43.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

[AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.02% that was lower than 40.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.