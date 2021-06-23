Auddia Inc. (AUUD) EPS growth this year is 22.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2021, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) set off with pace as it heaved 9.03% to $3.02. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $2.71 before settling in for the price of $2.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$4.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 10,084 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -368,293. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -482.00, operating margin was -2148.18 and Pretax Margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.60%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.50%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 336.24.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Auddia Inc., AUUD]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.