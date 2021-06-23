C3.ai Inc. (AI) 14-day ATR is 4.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on June 22, 2021, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.49% to $60.49. During the day, the stock rose to $60.74 and sunk to $57.61 before settling in for the price of $57.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $47.22-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.61.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 48.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 60.16, making the entire transaction reach 601,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,664. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Director sold 9,000 for 60.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 540,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,664 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2021, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.73.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.98 million was lower the volume of 3.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.00% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.29% that was lower than 84.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.