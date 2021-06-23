Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) last month volatility was 12.66%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.45% to $3.98. During the day, the stock rose to $4.20 and sunk to $3.6167 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APOP posted a 52-week range of $1.65-$7.15.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.03%, in contrast to 14.91% institutional ownership.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by -$1.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -117.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, APOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

[Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., APOP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.04% that was higher than 117.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.