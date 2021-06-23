Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.11

As on June 22, 2021, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.59% to $69.21. During the day, the stock rose to $69.37 and sunk to $66.03 before settling in for the price of $67.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$83.00.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 50.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 154 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 848,869 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,350. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.06, operating margin was +6.05 and Pretax Margin of +6.61.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 62.50, making the entire transaction reach 4,375,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,685. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director sold 68,978 for 62.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,311,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,829 in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 69.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $601.83, and its Beta score is 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.87.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was lower the volume of 1.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.95% While, its Average True Range was 4.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.24% that was higher than 93.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.