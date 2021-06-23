Curis Inc. (CRIS) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) flaunted slowness of -1.18% at $7.52, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.69 and sunk to $7.11 before settling in for the price of $7.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRIS posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$17.40.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $696.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 28 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 386,964 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,068,143. The stock had 3.45 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.74, operating margin was -229.79 and Pretax Margin of -276.03.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Curis Inc. industry. Curis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,094 shares at the rate of 10.59, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,268. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,283 for 10.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,022. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,362 in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -276.03 while generating a return on equity of -61.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Curis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Curis Inc. (CRIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 67.63.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, CRIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Curis Inc., CRIS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.11% that was higher than 137.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.