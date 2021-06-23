Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) last month volatility was 7.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on June 22, 2021, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started slowly as it slid -3.75% to $56.50. During the day, the stock rose to $57.58 and sunk to $54.40 before settling in for the price of $58.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $11.45-$130.33.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 324.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $366.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $363.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1896 employees. It has generated 356,330 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,215. The stock had 226.86 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.63, operating margin was +27.78 and Pretax Margin of +24.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 61.80% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +19.14 while generating a return on equity of 19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 324.50% and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $111.66, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.53.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 2.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.45 million was better the volume of 2.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.33% While, its Average True Range was 4.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.20% that was lower than 103.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.