Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.40 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.50% to $9.77. During the day, the stock rose to $10.2807 and sunk to $9.695 before settling in for the price of $10.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GMTX posted a 52-week range of $8.10-$19.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $431.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.16.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,655 shares at the rate of 9.46, making the entire transaction reach 72,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,655. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s President & CEO bought 13,000 for 9.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,929. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,000 in total.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.05 in the upcoming year.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86.

Technical Analysis of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX)

[Gemini Therapeutics Inc., GMTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.