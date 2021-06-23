GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.41 million

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.28% to $10.05. During the day, the stock rose to $10.16 and sunk to $10.0398 before settling in for the price of $10.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSAH posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$16.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $955.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.77.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.88.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, GSAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69.

Technical Analysis of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

[GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, GSAH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.91% that was lower than 44.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.