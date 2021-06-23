Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.7968: Right on the Precipice

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.52% to $1.93. During the day, the stock rose to $2.03 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.36.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6538, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7968.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2 employees. It has generated 276,173 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,018,537. The stock had 6.28 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -39.19, operating margin was -301.21 and Pretax Margin of -730.90.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s Director sold 16,715 shares at the rate of 2.63, making the entire transaction reach 43,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,976.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -730.90 while generating a return on equity of -65.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.20%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.73.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

[Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1470.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.98% that was lower than 81.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.