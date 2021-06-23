ING Groep N.V. (ING) average volume reaches $5.59M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $13.32. During the day, the stock rose to $13.39 and sunk to $13.185 before settling in for the price of $13.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$14.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -13.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.41.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 57731 workers. It has generated 309,011 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.59 and Pretax Margin of +13.25.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.80 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.49, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

[ING Groep N.V., ING] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.83% that was lower than 31.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.