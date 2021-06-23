iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.87 million

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) flaunted slowness of -6.99% at $22.77, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.6471 and sunk to $21.21 before settling in for the price of $24.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITOS posted a 52-week range of $17.43-$47.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $844.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.66.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the iTeos Therapeutics Inc. industry. iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.09, making the entire transaction reach 130,447 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 29,000 for 28.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 826,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,937 in total.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.22 in the upcoming year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11.

In the same vein, ITOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [iTeos Therapeutics Inc., ITOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.26.

Raw Stochastic average of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.69% that was higher than 96.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.