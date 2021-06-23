Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) volume hits 1.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) started the day on June 22, 2021, with a price increase of 3.14% at $4.93. During the day, the stock rose to $4.97 and sunk to $4.66 before settling in for the price of $4.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMED posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$15.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. It has generated 51,824 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -424,059. The stock had 8.60 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.45, operating margin was -812.58 and Pretax Margin of -818.12.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 19.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 5,263 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 30,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,263. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 5.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,523 in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$2.5) by -$1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -818.27 while generating a return on equity of -132.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11.

In the same vein, RMED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -20.05.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 302.65% that was higher than 146.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.