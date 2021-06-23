SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Open at price of $8.80: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) open the trading on June 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 24.26% to $10.50. During the day, the stock rose to $10.76 and sunk to $8.67 before settling in for the price of $8.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNT posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$11.94.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 165 employees. It has generated 249,821 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,065. The stock had 18.97 Receivables turnover and 2.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.51, operating margin was +0.54 and Pretax Margin of +0.54.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.70%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 142,000 shares at the rate of 6.78, making the entire transaction reach 962,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 702,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,000 for 6.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 560,000 in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.43 while generating a return on equity of 2.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.00%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.32, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15.

In the same vein, SSNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18.

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

[SilverSun Technologies Inc., SSNT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.48% that was lower than 101.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.