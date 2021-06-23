The key reasons why Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is -93.83% away from 52-week high?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) started the day on June 22, 2021, with a price increase of 1.58% at $6.41. During the day, the stock rose to $6.58 and sunk to $6.01 before settling in for the price of $6.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIRX posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$103.87.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.76.

It has generated 50,771 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,908. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.24 and Pretax Margin of +23.39.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.83%, in contrast to 0.05% institutional ownership.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.82.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.46.

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.69% that was lower than 310.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.