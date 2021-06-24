3M Company (MMM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.96

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) open the trading on June 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.42% to $192.36. During the day, the stock rose to $195.4221 and sunk to $192.28 before settling in for the price of $195.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMM posted a 52-week range of $148.80-$208.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $580.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $578.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $200.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $180.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 94987 employees. It has generated 338,825 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 56,681. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.47, operating margin was +21.61 and Pretax Margin of +20.85.

3M Company (MMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. 3M Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 68.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President/CAO sold 33 shares at the rate of 199.54, making the entire transaction reach 6,585 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,393. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,803 for 197.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,345,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,115 in total.

3M Company (MMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.29) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 46.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

3M Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3M Company (MMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.64, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.61.

In the same vein, MMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

[3M Company, MMM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.13.

Raw Stochastic average of 3M Company (MMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.87% that was lower than 16.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.