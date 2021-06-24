CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) return on Assets touches -6.55: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) open the trading on June 23, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.08% to $4.91. During the day, the stock rose to $5.06 and sunk to $4.79 before settling in for the price of $4.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$11.40.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $434.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 537 employees. It has generated 69,956 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,538. The stock had 1.58 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.22, operating margin was -11.00 and Pretax Margin of -20.89.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2010 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -20.78 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.39, and its Beta score is 3.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.82.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

[CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.66% that was lower than 80.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.