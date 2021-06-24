Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) latest performance of 2.14% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 23, 2021, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) set off with pace as it heaved 2.14% to $21.96. During the day, the stock rose to $22.015 and sunk to $21.48 before settling in for the price of $21.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $20.55-$29.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $428.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $335.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4039 employees. It has generated 430,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,606. The stock had 5.79 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.55, operating margin was +8.27 and Pretax Margin of -12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 55.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 63,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,227. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 47,700 for 20.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 382,602 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.42 while generating a return on equity of -3.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.47.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.66 million was inferior to the volume of 1.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.01% that was lower than 27.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.