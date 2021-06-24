NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is predicted to post EPS of -0.24 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on June 23, 2021, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.55% to $2.41. During the day, the stock rose to $2.51 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGL posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$5.81.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $322.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 997 employees. It has generated 5,242,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -639,237. The stock had 7.95 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.20, operating margin was +3.02 and Pretax Margin of -12.26.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 38.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Executive Vice President bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 2.24, making the entire transaction reach 67,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,264.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$1.91. This company achieved a net margin of -12.19 while generating a return on equity of -34.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, NGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NGL Energy Partners LP, NGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.05 million was lower the volume of 2.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.90% that was higher than 69.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.