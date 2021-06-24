No matter how cynical the overall market is Oatly Group AB (OTLY) performance over the last week is recorded -6.00%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) started the day on June 23, 2021, with a price increase of 0.16% at $25.84. During the day, the stock rose to $26.72 and sunk to $25.72 before settling in for the price of $25.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLY posted a 52-week range of $19.99-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $608.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.73 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 792 employees. It has generated 537,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -76,985. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.80, operating margin was -10.77 and Pretax Margin of -13.75.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.33 while generating a return on equity of -23.73.

Oatly Group AB’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.40%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oatly Group AB (OTLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.96.

In the same vein, OTLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.