Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) last week performance was 9.29%

As on June 23, 2021, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.97% to $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.65 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBEV posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$15.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -742.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.18.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -742.90%.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.23.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, SBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94.

Technical Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Splash Beverage Group Inc., SBEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was better the volume of 91544.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 225.57% that was higher than 141.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.