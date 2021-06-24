The Southern Company (SO) recent quarterly performance of 1.29% is not showing the real picture

As on June 23, 2021, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) started slowly as it slid -0.98% to $61.47. During the day, the stock rose to $62.055 and sunk to $61.23 before settling in for the price of $62.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $50.40-$66.93.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.63.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27700 employees. It has generated 730,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 113,141. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.98, operating margin was +24.89 and Pretax Margin of +17.27.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 64.13, making the entire transaction reach 160,325 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,651. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 for 66.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 166,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,151 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.34, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.15.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.68 million was better the volume of 4.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.62% that was higher than 16.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.