Western Digital Corporation (WDC) EPS is poised to hit 1.48 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) started the day on June 23, 2021, with a price increase of 1.14% at $69.24. During the day, the stock rose to $70.53 and sunk to $68.59 before settling in for the price of $68.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $33.53-$78.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63800 employees. It has generated 262,320 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,918. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.66, operating margin was +3.26 and Pretax Margin of -0.27.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 22,735 shares at the rate of 59.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,362,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,469.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -1.49 while generating a return on equity of -2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.27, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.66% that was lower than 46.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.