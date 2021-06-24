WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) PE Ratio stood at $71.06: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on June 23, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) started slowly as it slid -3.16% to $27.57. During the day, the stock rose to $28.10 and sunk to $27.42 before settling in for the price of $28.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $11.67-$30.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 418.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4300 employees. It has generated 318,057 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,434. The stock had 4.69 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.04, operating margin was +19.94 and Pretax Margin of +1.49.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 27.99, making the entire transaction reach 139,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,925. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 28.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 560,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,925 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +5.17 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 418.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.06, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.68.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.51 million was better the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.27% that was lower than 32.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.