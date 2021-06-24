ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Open at price of $43.89: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) started the day on June 23, 2021, with a price increase of 1.32% at $44.55. During the day, the stock rose to $44.81 and sunk to $42.70 before settling in for the price of $43.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $11.34-$47.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 247.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3794 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.11, operating margin was +17.50 and Pretax Margin of +13.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.36%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.7) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 10,794.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 247.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.22 in the upcoming year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.23% that was lower than 83.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.