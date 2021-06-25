Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) surge 9.07% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 24, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) set off with pace as it heaved 3.78% to $15.39. During the day, the stock rose to $15.9422 and sunk to $15.02 before settling in for the price of $14.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLII posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$24.34.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $446.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.44.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.87%, in contrast to 28.50% institutional ownership.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75.

Technical Analysis of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII)

Going through the that latest performance of [Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, CLII]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 1.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.68% that was lower than 80.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.